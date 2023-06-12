Village of Cason Hammock resident takes traffic concern to Wildwood Commission 

Keith Stephens of the Village of Cason Hammock brought his Meggison Road traffic concerns Monday to the Wildwood City Commission.

Area residents say the roadway is unsafe where golf carts must merge with cars about 200 feet east of the entry gates to the Village of Citrus Grove.

“We see this as an exceptional safety issue,” Stephens said. “We foresee we’re going to have accidents because of that area. We’ve not had any fatalities or serious injuries.”

He said a bicycle was struck in an accident and there’s “no safe place” for pedestrians to step into the road.

Stephens thanked the Wildwood Police Department for enforcing speed limits on the road. He said the problem likely will get worse when the Bexley Bridge is completed across the turnpike to the Eastport neighborhood now under construction.

The issue falls under multiple jurisdictions including Sumter County, Community Development District 13, The Villages District Government and Wildwood.

Last month, Citrus Grove gate arms were removed apparently because they were knocked down frequently that it cost too much to restore them. The gate arms were restored after residents complained that they helped slow traffic.

City Manager Jason McHugh said he is working with County Administrator Bradley Arnold and others to explore solutions.

“It definitely can be a dangerous situation when you have golf carts, pedestrians and cars coming together,” he said.

Residents also have brought their concerns to Sumter County and CDD 13.

Two county commissioners said they have parked nearby to study the problem and found many golf cart drivers and bicyclists ignore the stop sign where they must leave the cart path and go on to the road.

The multi-modal path extends farther to the east, but is blocked and designated for pedestrians only.

In a recent letter to Villages-News.com, Citrus Grove resident Mike Grattan suggested the path be opened to Roudell Way, which would allow golf carts to join the road father from the gate.