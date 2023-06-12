71.6 F
The Villages
Monday, June 12, 2023
William J. Hughes

By Staff Report

William J. Hughes, 86 of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, May 22, 2023 at his residence. Born in Philadelphia, PA on November 24th, 1936, he was the son of the late William H. and Mary (McGrath) Hughes.

He was a member of St. Marks the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in The Villages, FL.

Surviving is his loving family including his wife of almost 66 years, Arline (Cannarsa); two sons: Christopher and wife Julie of Minneapolis, MN and Timothy of Orlando, FL; daughter: Jennifer Wasilko and husband, John of Savannah, GA; two grandchildren: Madeline (Darren), Alexia (Isaiah); a sister, Janet Diem and her husband Jed, of Minneapolis, MN; a late brother, Thomas and his surviving wife Diana of King of Prussia, PA.

William graduated from Hollidaysburg High School in 1954 and then joined the Army for 3 years. Thereafter, he earned a bachelors’ degree in printing and management from Carnegie Mellon University in 1961 and a master’s degree in business management from St. Francis University of Loretto. He had a long career in printing manufacturing and operations for over 40 years which started on the printing floor at Butterick Fashion Marketing Co. in Altoona, PA and retired in 2001 as Vice President & General Manager of Rexam DSI in Reading, PA.

William enjoyed ‘retirement’ with his wife, Arline in The Villages, FL for 20 years and played golf, pickleball, softball, traveled and became an avid Florida Gators football fan. Most of all, he cherished his family and will always be remembered for his love of people. At the family’s request, there will be no viewing or funeral services.

