Calumet Grove among areas scheduled to see gate work this week

A gate repair contractor will be installing new ground loops to ensure the gate arms operate effectively in the entry and exit lanes. The work will be done in one night at each gate and will require overnight lane closures to ensure the ground loops are properly installed and sealant is fully cured before allowing vehicle traffic

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, June 14 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Alhambra – Exit/Resident Entry

Santo Domingo – Resident Entry

Thursday, June 15 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

Calumet Grove – Entry Gate

Vista Sonoma – Exit/Entry (Including new Beam Detectors)

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.