83.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
type here...

Calumet Grove among areas scheduled to see gate work this week

By Staff Report

A gate repair contractor will be installing new ground loops to ensure the gate arms operate effectively in the entry and exit lanes. The work will be done in one night at each gate and will require overnight lane closures to ensure the ground loops are properly installed and sealant is fully cured before allowing vehicle traffic

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, June 14 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

  • Alhambra – Exit/Resident Entry
  • Santo Domingo – Resident Entry

Thursday, June 15 (8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)

  • Calumet Grove – Entry Gate
  • Vista Sonoma – Exit/Entry (Including new Beam Detectors)

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

Headlines

Lady Lake officials welcome new 7-Eleven

News
Lady Lake officials welcomed the opening of the new 7-Eleven on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more

Rec director tries to dispel ‘urban myth’ about swimming pools

News
The director of the Recreation Department is trying to dispel an “urban myth” about swimming pools in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more

The Villages will be updating guidance on 14-year-olds and golf carts

News
The Villages will be updating its guidance on 14-year-olds and golf carts in connection with a new state law.
Read more

Official contends ponds south of State Road 44 are a ‘mess’

News
A member of the Project Wide Advisory Committee contends the ponds south of State Road 44 are a “mess” and refused to go along with an unexpected $247,783 increase for the contractor treating them.
Read more

More Headlines

Village of Cason Hammock resident takes traffic concern to Wildwood Commission 

News
A Village of Cason Hammock brought his Meggison Road traffic concerns Monday to the Wildwood City Commission.
Read more

Sex offender accused of roughing up blind woman on walker

Crime
A sex offender has been accused of roughing up a blind woman on a walker.
Read more

Erratic driver who had ‘a few beers’ struggles to recite alphabet

Crime
An erratic driver who admitted she had “a few beers” was arrested on a drunk driving charge.
Read more

Puget Sound Billiards Room will be closed at Bridgeport

News
The Bridgeport Recreation Center Puget Sound Billiards Room will be closed for maintenance. We've got the dates.
Read more

Paradise Dog Park will be closed next week

News
The Paradise Dog Park will be closed for maintenance next week.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeObituariesLetters to the EditorBreaking NewsPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusinessGolf