Continental Country Club man arrested for second time in two weeks

A Continental Country Club man has ben arrested for the second time within a two-week period.

David Joseph Middleton, 64, was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the 55+ community in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a “suspicious incident” at Continental Country Club and found the Michigan native in the front seat of his green 2006 Ford Focus. He claimed he was getting ready to play basketball. A deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car. Middleton handed over a bag of marijuana he had tucked in the driver’s side door pocket.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

Middleton had been arrested May 31 when he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and open liquor. He also had been arrested last year with marijuana.