92.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
type here...

Continental Country Club man arrested for second time in two weeks

By Staff Report
David Joseph Middleton
David Joseph Middleton

A Continental Country Club man has ben arrested for the second time within a two-week period.

David Joseph Middleton, 64, was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the 55+ community in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a “suspicious incident” at Continental Country Club and found the Michigan native in the front seat of his green 2006 Ford Focus. He claimed he was getting ready to play basketball. A deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from the car. Middleton handed over a bag of marijuana he had tucked in the driver’s side door pocket.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

Middleton had been arrested May 31 when he was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and open liquor. He also had been arrested last year with marijuana.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

How to control short-term rentals in The Villages

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident offers a suggestion for controlling short-term rentals in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Madcap Marsha has Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a letter from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Concerned about Webster’s position on Trump indictment

A Village of Amelia couple, in a Letter to the Editor, express their deep concern at Congressman Daniel Webster’s position on former President Trump’s criminal indictment.

More expensive to drive golf cart on golf course than car on highway

Village of Silver Lake resident noted that it’s cheaper to renew your car’s registration than registering your golf cart for a trail fee. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We caught a big billing error in my husband’s Medicare report

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident offers a word of warning when it comes to Medicare.

Photos