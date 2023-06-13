Joan Morris of Poughkeepsie, New York, and The Villages, Florida, passed away on May 28, 2023, due to complications from a stroke, following a brief illness and surgery. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Annie Morris, and a sister, Barbara Morris Simon. Joan leaves to mourn her, two brothers and their wives, Lorenzo Morris (Marsha Bera-Morris) of the Washington, DC area and Vincent G. Morris (Norma Gail Morris) of The Villages, FL, as well as half-sisters, nieces and nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

Born in Columbus, Georgia, and raised in Poughkeepsie, New York, Joan was educated at Poughkeepsie High School, Dutchess Community College and Hampton University. Joan’s professional career included 22 years with IBM at which point she retired in order to care for her ailing mother. During this period, she found a fulfilling office-management position with the Dutchess County Council of Girl Scouts in, New York.

Upon full retirement, Joan moved to The Villages, Florida in 2015. There, she developed an active life of community engagement. She was active in the Democratic Party of The Villages, among other things, organizing several voting and fundraising programs. She was also an enthusiastic women’s book club participant, looking for educational and inspiring readings to share with others. She was a popular hostess for family dinners at her home, bringing together a large group of friends in the area. She joined a number of social and community associations, including volunteer work. Joan was member of the Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park, and a member of the Christian Chorus in Lady Lake.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Joan at a later date in Poughkeepsie, New York. Anyone wishing to honor Joan can make a donation in her name to Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park, FL, The American Cancer Society, or a charity of their choosing.