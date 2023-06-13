Lady Lake officials welcome new 7-Eleven

The new 7-Eleven on the corner of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin Avenue in Lady Lake donated $711 to the Lady Lake Police Department through Project A-Game, a community outreach program created to provide meaningful youth development opportunities through education and play.

The police department will use the funds for its Safer Kids in Lady Lake Program (SKILL), which takes place several times a year and teaches children bicycle safety.

In attendance from the Town of Lady Lake at the ribbon cutting and check presentation this past week were Lady Lake Mayor Jim Rietz, interim Lady Lake Police Chief Steve Hunt, Lt. Robert Tempesta, Deputy Chief Jason Brough, Sgt. Tom Sarakinis and Jan Miller.