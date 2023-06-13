Landscaper with bad driving record arrested at job site in The Villages

A landscaper with a bad driving record was arrested at a job site in The Villages.

Pascual Dom Alvarez Gutierrez, 25, of Leesburg, was driving a black Dodge pickup with an expired sticker on the license plate when he was spotted shortly before 11 a.m. Monday by a motorcycle patrolman with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Gutierrez stopped in the 2500 block of Neptune Drive in the Village of St. James and it appeared he was preparing to begin work, according to the arrest report. The deputy asked for Gutierrez’s license, registration and insurance, but the native of Mexico said he did not have that information with him. He admitted that his license had been suspended due to a conviction for driving under the influence.

Gutierrez had been driving the same Dodge pickup in 2021 when he was arrested on a drunk driving charge in Fruitland Park. He said he’d consumed “two shots” of liquor. He also had an alcoholic beverage in a Fiesta Grande restaurant cup in the truck. He provided breath samples that registered .209 and .201 blood alcohol content.

Gutierrez had been ticketed for speeding in 2018, paid a fine and attended traffic school. In 2019, he was again ticketed for speeding. He once again promised to attend traffic school, but this time he skipped the class, according to Lake County Court records.

As a result of Monday’s arrest, Gutierrez was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was also ticketed on charges of failure to present proof of insurance and driving with an expired registration. He was released after posting $10,000 bond.