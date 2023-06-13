92.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Madcap Marsha has Trump Derangement Syndrome

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Just read ol’ Marsha’s latest rant against President Trump and anything conservative.This lady is the personification of Trump Derangement Syndrome. I have seen and read (although after a couple of her articles you realize she is “Woke” in the flesh) her comments over the years reflect the same old tune Obama was god (she wrote she drove to Miami to hear him speak) and never mentions the vast proven corruption of the Democrats that were in office – Hillary, Pelosi, Comey, Brennan, et-al.
I see an article and start to read, after two lines I go to the name, see it’s Marsha, turn the page. Same old, same old.

Robert Basye
Village of Piedmont

 

