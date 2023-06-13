90.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
type here...

Magistrate recommends approval for new Target store

By Marv Balousek

Construction is expected to begin later this year on a 136,685-square-foot Target store at Trailwinds Village on the north side of County Road 466A across from Pinellas Plaza.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval by the City Commission of a site plan for the store at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The commission likely will consider the plan within a few weeks.

The new Target will be located next to Lowes at Trailwinds Village credit the Barclay Group.
The new Target will be located next to Lowe’s at Trailwinds Village. (credit the Barclay Group)

The Trailwinds Village Target will be the second in the area, joining a longtime existing store at Rolling Acres Plaza in Lady Lake.

Plans call for a 36-foot-tall, single-story building and a 565-space parking lot on 12.2 acres on a vacant lot next to Lowe’s.

The store is expected to have 120 to 140 employees.

Offering a variety of general merchandise, Target was founded in 1962 as the discount division of Dayton’s department store in Minneapolis and began expanding nationwide in the 1980s. The company now has 440,000 employees and last year’s revenue was $109.1 billion.

Target will be the latest addition to Trailwinds Village, which includes Starbucks, Aldi Grocery, ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, Circle K, Burger King, Wendy’s, VyStar Credit Union, Taco Bell, Verizon, Jersey Mike’s, Suncoast Credit Union, Organic Nails, Ocala Health ER, Sunrise Restaurant, Spectrum, Trailwinds Village Dental, First Watch, Marco’s Pizza, Avalon Nails, Pedego and Great Clips.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trolls are not my neighbors

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the difference between trolls and neighbors.

How to control short-term rentals in The Villages

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident offers a suggestion for controlling short-term rentals in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Madcap Marsha has Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a letter from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Concerned about Webster’s position on Trump indictment

A Village of Amelia couple, in a Letter to the Editor, express their deep concern at Congressman Daniel Webster’s position on former President Trump’s criminal indictment.

More expensive to drive golf cart on golf course than car on highway

Village of Silver Lake resident noted that it’s cheaper to renew your car’s registration than registering your golf cart for a trail fee. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos