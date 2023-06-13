Magistrate recommends approval for new Target store

Construction is expected to begin later this year on a 136,685-square-foot Target store at Trailwinds Village on the north side of County Road 466A across from Pinellas Plaza.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval by the City Commission of a site plan for the store at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The commission likely will consider the plan within a few weeks.

The Trailwinds Village Target will be the second in the area, joining a longtime existing store at Rolling Acres Plaza in Lady Lake.

Plans call for a 36-foot-tall, single-story building and a 565-space parking lot on 12.2 acres on a vacant lot next to Lowe’s.

The store is expected to have 120 to 140 employees.

Offering a variety of general merchandise, Target was founded in 1962 as the discount division of Dayton’s department store in Minneapolis and began expanding nationwide in the 1980s. The company now has 440,000 employees and last year’s revenue was $109.1 billion.

Target will be the latest addition to Trailwinds Village, which includes Starbucks, Aldi Grocery, ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, Circle K, Burger King, Wendy’s, VyStar Credit Union, Taco Bell, Verizon, Jersey Mike’s, Suncoast Credit Union, Organic Nails, Ocala Health ER, Sunrise Restaurant, Spectrum, Trailwinds Village Dental, First Watch, Marco’s Pizza, Avalon Nails, Pedego and Great Clips.