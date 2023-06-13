Paul Ray Williams of Apex, NC passed away March 28, 2023, at the age of ninety-eight. Paul was born January 7, 1925 in Olcott, WV to Arch and Gladys Mae Williams.

He served in the Navy in World War II and took advantage of the GI Bill to attend Marshall College where he met and later married Nancy Lee Bucy.The couple had three children – Daniel Ray, Joseph Conrad, and Paul Thomas – and lived in Cross Lanes WV for many years while Paul worked for Union Carbide.

Following Nancy’s death, Paul married Carolyn Hunter Stark of Cross Lanes, WV. Paul and Carole spent several years living in Cross Lanes before moving to the Villages (Florida) and later to Apex, NC.

Paul was an avid golfer and read nearly everything he could get his hands on. He loved working in his yard and was devoted to his family. He was tireless in his efforts to maintain and strengthen the ties that bind our families together and to provide support and assistance for any who were in need. His absence will be deeply felt by us all.

Paul Ray was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, his son Danny, and his brothers Denver and Gene Lee. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, son Joseph and wife Mary Frances Williams; son Paul Thomas and wife Jackie Williams, daughter-in-law Angela Demerle (Danny), step-daughter Lisa Chandek-Stark and son-in-law David Chandek-Stark, stepson Tim Stark, grandchildren Jessica (Williams) and Ryan Harte, Matt and Tara Williams, Tara Williams, Tyler and Katie Williams, Gracie and Patrick Chandek-Stark and great grandchildren Tinley and Lincoln Williams, Jake Walker, and Cooper and Wesley Harte. He is also survived by many good friends.

A service of Remembrance was held in Durham, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to any organization that supports Veterans.