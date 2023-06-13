90.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Sportsmans Warehouse employee with loaded gun arrested in theft of store merchandise

By Staff Report
Gregory Allen Jay Jr.
A Sportsmans Warehouse employee with a loaded gun was arrested in the theft of merchandise from the store.

Management at the store at Lady Lake Crossings contacted the Lady Lake Police Department after an internal investigation revealed that 24-year-old Gregory Allen Jay Jr. of Inverness had stolen $340.94 worth of merchandise from the store over the past month, according to an arrest report. When officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that Jay was unaware of the investigation which included surveillance video incriminating him in the theft of the merchandise. A manager also warned officers that Jay might have a loaded gun under his sweatshirt.

When officers conducted a pat down, they found that Jay was in possession of a loaded weapon. It was taken by police for safekeeping.

The Texas native was arrested on a charge of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

