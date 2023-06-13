Thelma Lois Schwartz

Thelma Lois (Mansky) Schwartz was born June 21, 1932 in Utica, New York. She passed peacefully on June 2, 2023.

She is survived by her twin sister Dillies. She preceded in death by siblings: Anita, Manuel, Arthur, Walter, and Sidney. She was united in Matrimony to the late Nathan Schwartz. She was a loving mother to her 3 children: Leslie Lawrence, James (Betty) Skoler, Steven (Barb) Skoler. She had a special love for her 5 grandchildren; John (Nikki), Joshua, Jason (Heather), Jessica and Jennifer; 4 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, whom she was close too. She leaves her best friend; grandfurbaby; Simba.

She enjoyed the challenges of making puzzles, playing mahjong, watching her favorite shows, cooking, baking, and volunteering at Operation Shoebox. She leaves many close friends, including the “gang” from the Shoebox. Thelma’s favorite job was a Teacher’s Aide at the House of Good Shepherd. She was a compassionate soul and caring listener with boundless empathy, insightful wisdom, and a positive aura.

Family is thankful for the special care over the years from Dr. Baxley, Dr Hurt, and Dr Obiaja. Family will be forever grateful for the care and compassion from the staff at Cornerstone Hospice House.

Donations can be made to Cornerstone Casa Bella Hospice House; 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, Florida.

Celebration of Life planned for August 20, 2023.