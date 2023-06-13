92.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Veteran receives retroactive $15,000 payment from VA in connection with claim

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

A veteran contacted my office as he was experiencing a significant delay with the processing of his VA claim.

My staff submitted an inquiry on his behalf and learned that the VA was waiting for the results of an exam.

Once the results were received, the VA granted the award, generating a retroactive payment of over $15,000.

Constituent services is a critical element of our congressional office. The federal government is a massive operation, and my office is available if you ever need assistance in navigating the bureaucracy or cutting through red tape. We are here to serve you.

Congressman Daniel Webster is a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

How to control short-term rentals in The Villages

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident offers a suggestion for controlling short-term rentals in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Madcap Marsha has Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a letter from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Concerned about Webster’s position on Trump indictment

A Village of Amelia couple, in a Letter to the Editor, express their deep concern at Congressman Daniel Webster’s position on former President Trump’s criminal indictment.

More expensive to drive golf cart on golf course than car on highway

Village of Silver Lake resident noted that it’s cheaper to renew your car’s registration than registering your golf cart for a trail fee. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We caught a big billing error in my husband’s Medicare report

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident offers a word of warning when it comes to Medicare.

