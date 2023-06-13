Veteran receives retroactive $15,000 payment from VA in connection with claim

A veteran contacted my office as he was experiencing a significant delay with the processing of his VA claim.

My staff submitted an inquiry on his behalf and learned that the VA was waiting for the results of an exam.

Once the results were received, the VA granted the award, generating a retroactive payment of over $15,000.

Constituent services is a critical element of our congressional office. The federal government is a massive operation, and my office is available if you ever need assistance in navigating the bureaucracy or cutting through red tape. We are here to serve you.

Congressman Daniel Webster is a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.