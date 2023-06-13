Wildwood officials finally seeing end to problem of shortage of water meters

A shortage of water meters, especially for irrigation, that has plagued Wildwood since the pandemic may be coming to an end.

Resulting in a water meter installation moratorium and a waiting list, difficulty getting meters and parts was another development challenge like sewage treatment capacity.

Commissioners Monday allocated an additional $165,000 for water meters in addition to $210,000 allocated last November.

The meters are bought from Ferguson Waterworks under a blanket purchase order, allowing them to be acquired as needed. Developers already have paid for them.

Installations rose from fewer than 15 per month to over 40 in April.

Since October 2021, Wildwood has installed about 500 water meters of various sizes for a total of 7,375.

The city also suspended service to 75 to 150 accounts monthly due to non-payment of bills.

Few suspensions are made during the holiday months of November and December, so January suspensions are highest.

Wildwood tries to avoid water service suspensions by offering a 10-day grace period beyond the billing due date, printing the disconnection date on monthly bills, calling and emailing the customer a week before disconnection, offering payment plans and keeping a list of charitable organizations that can help pay water bills.

About 77 percent of disconnected service is restored within a month.