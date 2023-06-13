William George Labud, Sr., 92, of Lady Lake, Florida, passed away Friday, June 9, 2023.

Born in Los Angeles, California, he moved to Sorrento, Florida in 1970 from Covina, California. He was an owner & operator of a drywall installation company prior to his retirement. He was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge, and of the Central Florida and National Chapters of the Hudson Car Clubs. William raised, trained, and raced Thoroughbred Horses for many years.

William is predeceased by his Wife, Lillian Marie Labud; and by Daughter, Susan Locke. He is survived by his Sons, William G. (Pam) Labud, Jr. of Leesburg, FL, Anthony (Debbie) Labud of Micanopy, FL and Richard (Lisa) Labud of Umatilla, FL; Daughter, Maryanne Labud Rettig of Lutz, FL. 12 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren and 3 Great Great-Grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Sorrento Cemetery, Sorrento on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter.