Woman sipping White Claw flunks field sobriety exercises at Russell Stover

A woman who had been sipping White Claw alcoholic beverages flunked field sobriety exercises in the parking lot at Russell Stover Chocolates in Wildwood.

Brooke Georgina Hurst, 22, of Maitland, was pulled over at about 9:30 p.m. Monday on State Road 44 after initiating her hazard lights and stopping in the middle of the road, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Maitland, who admitted she had been drinking several White Claw beverages, told a deputy she had to pull over to urinate. There was an open White Claw beverage in the cup holder of the center console. Additional White Claw beverages and a bottle of vodka were also found in the car.

A deputy asked Hurst to relocate to the Russell Stover parking lot for field sobriety exercises. She struggled through the exercises and provided breath samples that registered .307 and .298 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.