92.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
type here...

Woman sipping White Claw flunks field sobriety exercises at Russell Stover

By Staff Report
Brooke Georgina Hurst
Brooke Georgina Hurst

A woman who had been sipping White Claw alcoholic beverages flunked field sobriety exercises in the parking lot at Russell Stover Chocolates in Wildwood.

Brooke Georgina Hurst, 22, of Maitland, was pulled over at about 9:30 p.m. Monday on State Road 44 after initiating her hazard lights and stopping in the middle of the road, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Maitland, who admitted she had been drinking several White Claw beverages, told a deputy she had to pull over to urinate. There was an open White Claw beverage in the cup holder of the center console. Additional White Claw beverages and a bottle of vodka were also found in the car.

A deputy asked Hurst to relocate to the Russell Stover parking lot for field sobriety exercises. She struggled through the exercises and provided breath samples that registered .307 and .298 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

How to control short-term rentals in The Villages

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident offers a suggestion for controlling short-term rentals in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Madcap Marsha has Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of a letter from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Concerned about Webster’s position on Trump indictment

A Village of Amelia couple, in a Letter to the Editor, express their deep concern at Congressman Daniel Webster’s position on former President Trump’s criminal indictment.

More expensive to drive golf cart on golf course than car on highway

Village of Silver Lake resident noted that it’s cheaper to renew your car’s registration than registering your golf cart for a trail fee. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We caught a big billing error in my husband’s Medicare report

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident offers a word of warning when it comes to Medicare.

Photos