216-room hotel planned at busy intersection in Wildwood

A 216-room hotel is planned north of County Road 466A and west of Powell Road in Wildwood.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval by the City Commission of a site plan for the 112,034-square-foot hotel at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

The hotel would occupy two four-story buildings on five acres with 92 rooms in the westerly building and 124 rooms in the other. The proposed road of Inspiration Drive needs to be constructed before development of the easterly building.

Part of the Turkey Run development, the hotel would be east of American House senior living center.

On the other side of American House, a 335-unit rental community called Village Pointe was approved by commissioners more than two years ago. The project was expected to have a mix of housing styles including villas, townhomes and apartments.

Village Pointe and the hotel may require a traffic signal at Inspiration Drive and Powell Road, north of CR 466A. The apartment community was expected to add 100 students to Wildwood public schools.