Bridgeporters show up en masse demanding end to anonymous complaints

Residents of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter are calling for an end to the anonymous complaint process with regard to deed compliance.

They crowded Wednesday morning’s Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Bridgeporter Steve Bailey said that those making complaints should have to show up in person and present a Villages ID, as well as live in CDD 6, the village where the complaint property is located or on the same street. He said complaints should not be accepted from renters. He called for a public hearing on his idea.

Steve Furr, who lives on Ternberry Forest Drive in Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, noted that the meeting was taking place on Flag Day and said the anonymous complaints process violates a fundamental principle enshrined in American society – the right to face an accuser.

“This is in violation of the revolution that was fought for in this country,” Furr said.

Judith Jacquin, who has lived since 2006 in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter and is the original owner of her home, said the anonymous complaint process is out of control.

“I have a problem when you start pitting people against people. I don’t feel the need for a stranger to come into my community and tell me something is wrong,” she said.

Supervisor Linda Grzesik appeared to be the only supervisor in synch with the audience. She received a round of applause when she said it’s time complainers be required to provide their names, such as is the case in Community Development District 5, which was the first district to end the anonymous complaint process.

Supervisor Tom Griffith mocked the notion that CDD 5 has become “the gold standard” when it comes to ending anonymous complaints in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. He meticulously reviewed data, shared on a projection screen for the audience, that he said demonstrates that complaints have fallen off dramatically in CDD 5.

“No complaints means no enforcement,” Griffith said.

CDD 6 Chairman John Calandro, who noted he has been on the board for 13 years, proposed an idea that anonymous complaints continue to be accepted, but complainants would have to fill out a special form detailing the location of the alleged deed compliance violation, the nature of the violation and include a photo of the violation. The form would have to be deposited in a special box at the District Office. He said it could weed out “senseless or needless” complaints that are phoned in anonymously.

“Somewhere we have to strike a balance,” Calandro said.

He added that the board simply cannot “walk away” from its responsibility for deed compliance enforcement.

The board indicated it would vote next month on the continuation of the anonymous complaint process.