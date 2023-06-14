83.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Danielle Nicole Jones

By Staff Report

Danielle Nicole Jones, 41, of Wildwood, FL passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023. She was born November 6, 1981, in Ocala, FL to George W. and Melanie Newsom.

She enjoyed her freshwater Aquarium and her dogs: Thor, Sif and Valkyrie.

She was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas Stanifer.

She was survived by her loving husband of 15 yrs, Fred A. Jones; son, Tyler Saunders; father, George Newsom, and mother-in-law, Delnora (Wilfred) Duprey. Also survived by step-daughter, Alicia (Noah) Sivers; grandchildren: Madison & Paisley.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

