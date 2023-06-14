Daughter who inherited home trying to bring it into compliance

A daughter who inherited a home in The Villages is trying to bring it into compliance.

Howard and Nancy Cheeseman in 2004 purchased the home at 931 Barrymore Loop in the Village of Ashland. Nancy Cheeseman died in 2008. Howard Cheeseman, an Air Force veteran of the Korean War and a retired electrician, died in 2021, leaving the home to his only child, Laura Nijakowski of Hoffman Estates, Ill.

A complaint about dead grass, weeds, overgrown bushes and mold on the home was received April 3 by Community Standards.

During a public hearing Wednesday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, Director of Resident Services Matt Armstrong said Nijakowski has been cooperative and is working to bring the property into compliance. It has been complicated because she lives out of state. Armstrong said she has remedied the problems with the exception of the weeds.

The board granted Nijakowski seven days to remove the weeds. If she fails to do so, fines will be imposed.