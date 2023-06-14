Don Dougherty

April 11, 1939 — May 26, 2023

Don Dougherty, 84, died peacefully on Friday, May 26, 2023 at his home in Wildwood, Florida. Born in LaVergne, Tennessee, to Robert and Verna Dougherty, Don grew up in the greater Nashville area where he fell in love with the sounds of Music City.

As a young man in the 1960s, Don served in the Air National Guard before meeting Ennis Bryan, who he married in 1967. Together, he and Ennis turned a small fleet of delivery vans into Ready Trucking, an Atlanta-based trucking company that served the eastern seaboard from the 1970s to the mid 2010s.

In 1993, Don and Ennis retired to Incline Village, Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where they proudly hosted friends and family for nearly 30 years, showing them around the lake and taking them on trips to nearby San Francisco and Napa Valley. Don loved to ski, play golf, enjoy fine wines and was a VIP at many of the casinos of Northern Nevada. He and Ennis traveled the world, seeing Europe, Africa and Asia. After Ennis passed away in 2020, Don eventually moved to The Villages, Florida.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ennis. A loving father, grandfather and husband, Don is survived by a daughter, Pamela; a son, Andy; a brother, Terry; and four grandchildren: Kate Sosa, Thomas Ball, Alex Ball and Mary Liz Dougherty.

A truly self-made man who was always humble and quick with a wisecrack, Don leaves a legacy of loyalty, steadfastness, wisdom and positivity in the face of difficult situations. He will be missed by all who knew him.