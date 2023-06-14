Douglas Payton O’Rourke, 64, passed from this life on May 26, 2023, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL. Douglas was a resident of Lady Lake, FL.

He was born at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT on September 27, 1958, to Edward and Betty (Stephens) O’Rourke of Bethel, CT. He was welcomed home by his older brother, Stephen. His sister, Karen would join the family three years later.

Douglas attended Bethel schools and graduated from Bethel High School in 1976. He attended Norwalk Community College in Norwalk, CT where he studied computer programming. He found work as a systems analyst and in software quality control. He was especially skilled at spotting defective code in software during the testing and development phase. He worked for Burndy Corporation in Norwalk, CT, as well as Nowak and Associates and Maplecrest in Danbury, CT. He later ran his own eBay business.

Douglas came from a long line of New York Yankee fans. He enjoyed playing baseball on Bethel youth teams throughout his childhood and continued to play on Danbury Industrial Leagues into adulthood.

He was a master at tinkering, from computers and electronics, to cars and lawnmowers, to watches and jewelry. His excellent organizational skills were often called upon by family members and friends alike and he was always happy to help.

Douglas was a born explorer and his greatest passion was travel. He traveled to Egypt to see the Great Pyramids of Giza and visit The Valley of the Kings, to Greece to view The Parthenon at the Acropolis, to China to walk The Great Wall, as well as visit heritage sites in Korea, Mexico, and Thailand. He would travel back again to Thailand to visit the beautiful beach region of Phuket.

Douglas was lovingly called “Uncle” by his sister’s children and he embodied every sense of the word. He spoiled his nephew and niece with special trips to dinner and a movie for their birthdays each year. He was kind and attentive to his great-nephew and nieces.

Douglas is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Betty O’Rourke, and his brother, Stephen O’Rourke. He is survived by a sister, Karen Keeler of New Fairfield, CT, a nephew, Andrew Keeler of Portland, OR, a niece, Adrienne Ciarletta and her husband Joe, a great-nephew, Nicholas Ciarletta, and two great-nieces, Claire and Eliana Ciarletta, all of Summerfield, FL, an aunt and uncle, Emily and John Hill of Oxford, NY, as well as several cousins in Georgia, Tennessee, and New York. He leaves behind his beloved dogs, “the boys” Jack, and Beau. He will be missed by many friends from his hometown of Bethel.

A memorial service will be held at Bethel Methodist Church in Bethel, CT. at the convenience of the family.