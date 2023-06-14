93.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
House in foreclosure in The Villages prompts complaint about mold and weeds

By Meta Minton

A house in foreclosure in The Villages has prompted a complaint about mold and weeds.

The home at 431 Folly Beach Court in the Village of Tall Trees was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday morning before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The home was purchased in 2005 by Kenneth Cathcart, who died in 2013. That same year, the ownership of the home was turned over to his wife, Joan. Her status is unknown, according to testimony presented at the public hearing.

A complaint was received April 20 by Community Standards regarding mold growing on the home, overgrown weeds and dead grass. Community Standards indicated the home is in foreclosure.

The board agreed to grant seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If it isn’t brought into compliance, a series of fines will be imposed.

