93.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
type here...

Indicted former president gets plenty of support on his birthday

By Jordyn Pennington

Members of The Villages MAGA Club celebrated former President Donald Trump’s 77th birthday on Wednesday with a flag-waving event and a picnic.

The VMC is a political action committee formed in August of last year. The club’s goal is to support Trump and his agenda, candidates and policies. In the past, they have organized meet and greets, rallies and speakers for those purposes.

The party for former President Trump was held at Colony Cottage Recreation Center copy
The party for former President Trump was held at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

About 80 club members and supporters of the cause gathered at the intersection of County Road 466A and Morse Boulevard with flags and signs in hand to commemorate the day. From 10 a.m. until noon, honking horns could be heard as passersby expressed their appreciation for the display.

The afternoon concluded with a picnic for all participants to enjoy. Cupcakes decorated like the American flag were the finishing touch as the group gathered once more to sing “Happy Birthday” for a video that will be sent to Trump and news outlets like Newsmax.

Valerie and Tommy Jamieson
Valerie and Tommy Jamieson

Club President Tommy Jamieson and his wife Valerie of the Village of Bonita were very happy with the turnout, as they have experienced an influx of members in the club in recent weeks. Also considering recent events with Trump’s trial, the couple remarked that the club was extremely motivated and planned to continue advocating for Trump and his campaign for presidency.

“He’s a fighter, and that keeps us fighting,” said Tommy Jamieson.

However, not everyone present was there to celebrate. About a minute down the road from the intersection were members of Villagers for Democracy, a Facebook group whose members do not support Trump or his re-election.

Villagers for Democracy held a counter protest a short distance away
Villagers for Democracy held a counter protest a short distance away.

Casey Marr, one of the group’s admins, and several other members wanted to serve as a reminder that there are still those in The Villages that are “standing up for democracy,” as it says on their Facebook page. Honks could be heard on their end of the street, as well, with some rolling down their windows to shout their support for the group’s signs and messages.

“We’ve gotten a really positive response,” said Marr. “That’s a recent change to other protests and things we’ve done here in the past.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The mess that Trump is in is of his own making

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident contends that Donald Trump’s problems are of his own making.

Villagers behaving like animals loose from the zoo

A Lady Lake resident has about had it with the attitude of Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Promote your religion through your actions

Do you need a little white cross to proclaim your Christianity? A Village of St. Charles resident suggests promoting your religion through your actions.

Trolls are not my neighbors

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the difference between trolls and neighbors.

How to control short-term rentals in The Villages

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident offers a suggestion for controlling short-term rentals in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos