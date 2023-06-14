Man once convicted of sex with underage teen now charged with attacking pregnant woman

A man once convicted of sex with an underage teen is now charged with attacking a pregnant woman.

Destin Phoenix Hudson, 22, of Lady Lake, was arrested Saturday night on a charge of felony aggravated battery.

The pregnant woman admitted she “smashed” Hudson’s phone prompting him to retrieve a baseball bat from his mother’s car, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He used the bat to break the side mirror of her vehicle. He also tried to take away her phone and in the process scratched her neck and breast. The woman is 14 weeks pregnant, the report said.

Hudson was sweeping up the pieces of the broken mirror when deputies arrived on the scene.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In 2020, Hudson was place on probation after admitting to three sexual encounters with a 15-year-old girl. He was 18 at the time. The girl described in detail the three encounters with Hudson, two of which took place in his car and the third which took place at his home after they watched a movie. An investigation was triggered after the girl’s mother discovered a secret cell phone her daughter kept under her pillow for the purpose of communicating with Hudson.

The day before his arrest, Hudson left a letter of apology to the girl and her family.