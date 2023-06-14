Mercedes Aguila Palma

Beloved Mother, Grandmother (Lola) and sister Mercedes “Ched” Aguila Palma passed peacefully surrounded by loving family at home hospice in The Villages, Florida on May 26, 2023 at age 84 years young. Born on December 31, 1938 in Batangas City, Philippines to Pedro Aguila and Maria Palbacal.

Mercedes graduated from University of Santo Tomas, Manila with a degree in social work before immigrating to the United States. She lived in the major cities of Chicago and New York City, before spending most of her life in Piscataway, NJ working as a financial analyst. She then retired to The Villages, FL in 2005 with her late husband Charlie. Together they enjoyed retirement to the fullest through traveling, socializing, staying active in sports, and surrounded by many friends.

Mercedes was an active member of the Filipino-American Club, devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Vincent’s De Paul, and active in several sports including golf, bowling and Bocce. She was known for her many extraordinary talents – her green thumb in gardening, various craft-making skills like jewelry-making and sewing and baking many delicious dishes which she enjoyed sharing with her family and friends. She loved to travel with her husband Charlie until his passing on June 23, 2015 and was able to take her last trip to the Philippines recently in February.

Mercedes was predeceased by husband Charlie and son Carl Anthony.

Mercedes is survived by her daughter, Mary Anne (Palma) Mendes and husband Paul Mendes, daughter CJ (Palma) Raymond and husband Dave Raymond, step-daughter Maria “Lyn” (Palma) Vargas and husband Tony Vargas, step-daughter Maria “Mel” Palma, grandchildren Stevie, Sebastian, Cate, Charlie “Chip”, Daniel, Amanda, Marissa, and brother Danilo Aguila and wife Rhoda Aguila.

Mercedes will be dearly missed by many. Please join us in celebrating her beautiful life. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:30am at St. Vincent De Paul in Wildwood, FL. Entombment of ashes beside her husband Charlie to immediately follow at Hillcrest Gardens.

Donations can be sent to St. Jude in her memory.