Officials consider cutting time RVs allowed at homes in The Villages

Officials are considering cutting the amount of time recreational vehicle are allowed at homes in The Villages.

Community Development District 5 supervisors on Wednesday discussed changing the rules regarding RVs.

Currently, in CDD 5, RVs, including motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel trailers, popup campers and truck campers, are allowed in driveways for up to 72 hours.

“This allowance is made in an effort to accommodate the packing and unpacking of the RV,” according to the rules in CDD 5, which includes the villages of Ashland, Belvedere, Bonnybook, Liberty Park, Lynnhaven, Poinciana, Winifred and Sunset Pointe.

The board is considering reducing the amount of time to 48 hours. The board is expected to vote on the rule change next month.

Supervisor Gerald Ferlisi said it is important to hear from residents about the proposed change prior to the vote. You can email him directly at Jerry.Ferlisi@districtgov.org or share your thoughts about RVs in a Letter to the Editor at letters@villages-news.com