90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
type here...

Officials consider cutting time RVs allowed at homes in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Officials are considering cutting the amount of time recreational vehicle are allowed at homes in The Villages.

Community Development District 5 supervisors on Wednesday discussed changing the rules regarding RVs.

Currently, in CDD 5, RVs, including motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel trailers, popup campers and truck campers, are allowed in driveways for up to 72 hours. 

“This allowance is made in an effort to accommodate the packing and unpacking of the RV,” according to the rules in CDD 5, which includes the villages of Ashland, Belvedere, Bonnybook, Liberty Park, Lynnhaven, Poinciana, Winifred and Sunset Pointe.

The board is considering reducing the amount of time to 48 hours. The board is expected to vote on the rule change next month.

Supervisor Gerald Ferlisi said it is important to hear from residents about the proposed change prior to the vote. You can email him directly at Jerry.Ferlisi@districtgov.org or share your thoughts about RVs in a Letter to the Editor at letters@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The mess that Trump is in is of his own making

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident contends that Donald Trump’s problems are of his own making.

Villagers behaving like animals loose from the zoo

A Lady Lake resident has about had it with the attitude of Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Promote your religion through your actions

Do you need a little white cross to proclaim your Christianity? A Village of St. Charles resident suggests promoting your religion through your actions.

Trolls are not my neighbors

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the difference between trolls and neighbors.

How to control short-term rentals in The Villages

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident offers a suggestion for controlling short-term rentals in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos