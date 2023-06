To the Editor:

At first blush, a little white cross in a yard seems like nothing.

However this is not a “Christian Country,” “God fearing,” maybe, but not just Christian. (Check the Constitution). Many non-Christians live here.

We have freedom of (any) religion. Those crosses seem to advertise otherwise.

If you feel the need to promote your religion, consider doing that with you actions.

Dana Lambillotte

Village of St. Charles