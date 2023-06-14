Ronald William Duffy, 88, passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2023. He was a kind loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lori, and their son, Michael Duffy of Ocala, FL. In California, he is survived by his two sons from a previous marriage, Tom (Pauline) Duffy and Kevin (Cheryl) Duffy. He leaves behind his beloved five grandchildren, Tara Duffy, Shane Duffy, Jack Duffy, Marie Duffy and Louise Duffy. He is also survived by his brother, Rodger (Darla) Duffy and sister, Virginia Boyle as well as nieces and nephews.

Ron grew up in Pittsburgh, PA, and was the oldest of five siblings; two of whom are predeceased. Ron served six years in the U.S. Army. He moved to the San Francisco Bay Area when he was hired by United Airlines as a jet aircraft mechanic in San Francisco, eventually working his way up to lead the Pre-planning department. He was also a Real Estate Broker and entrepreneur, starting Better Homes Realty Inc with great success and eventually retiring at an early age. In 2011, after living in California for over 40 years, he moved with his wife to The Villages, FL to be closer to her family. He enjoyed playing golf, cards, traveling, and most recently, doting over his sweet puppy, Sugar, who he adored.

Location and date of a memorial service to be determined.