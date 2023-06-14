It is with deep sorrow, and equally joyous celebration, that we have said goodbye to Scott Michael Hosler. He passed away on May 29, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with cancer, asbestosis, and pulmonary embolism (PE).

In October 2020, Scott “retired” from a 22-year career with CVS Health (originally Caremark), and within 6 weeks was diagnosed with stage 4 adenocarcinoma lung cancer. That was quickly followed the discovery of asbestosis and most recently the PE.

Scott is survived by his loving wife, soulmate and caregiver, Carol (Wilson/Clay), their 5 children, Cathy Hosler, Ryan Clay, Mike Hosler, Jen (Mike), their 2 children Emma and Ben Eichorst, and Scott Clay.

Scott was preceded in death by his brother Stephen Mark Hosler (1992), Mother Patricia Anne Catherine Hosler (2011), and his father Gerald Merle Hosler (2017).

Scott was a 1979 graduate of Oswego High School in Oswego, IL. Go Panthers! In January 1980, Scott enlisted in the US Navy delayed entry program and went active duty in June 1980. After a tumultuous (go figure, right?) first 18 months on active duty, he turned his career around and a General Courts Martial and brig confinement for missing a ship’s movement among other infractions (what a cowboy).

Over the next 16 years Scott’s career took a more positive course and he attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer in 1992. He was an MMC (SW) and served on three ships commands. USS Claude V. Ricketts (DDG-5), USS Josephus Daniels (CG-27) and USS Puget Sound (AD-38). Scott medically retired from Naval Service in 1995.

From 1995 through 1998 Scott was a technical writer for Information Development based in Houston, TX. This interim job gave him skills and confidence to apply for a similar job with Caremark Prescription Services, and he wrote training manuals, user and instructor guides, and eventually was promoted to IT Manager in 1999. Hence the 22-year career with CVS Health.

Scott enjoyed dabbling in photography, drawing and water coloring. He really enjoyed the outdoors and travel. He especially loved a good long road trip and loved to drive. He liked to fish, hike, golf, bike riding, and learned to play pickleball until he was struck down with cancer.

There are so many friends and family Scott wants to thank for the months of love, prayers, support and inspirational posts.

Scott also asks that in lieu of flowers or any other monetary contribution to “his” cause, that you strongly consider making a donation in this name, or your own, to a charity that has meaning to you. He said many times over and over, “I get through this because someone always has it worse than me! Every time I see the St. Jude Children’s Hospital commercial, I refuse to complain about my 62 years of life. Some child, some parents, have it so much worse”.

Send a donation to your favorite veteran organization, or to a specific disease-related organization, or a pet adoption agency.