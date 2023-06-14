Teen arrested after intoxicated brawl with sister at Cove apartments

A teen was arrested after an intoxicated brawl at The Cove apartments in Lady Lake.

Ryna Nancy Pressley, 18, said she had been at the Ocala National Forest on June 7 where she found alcohol in a pond, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. After they returned home, Pressley and her boyfriend began to argue when they entered her younger sister’s bedroom at the apartment. Pressley punched her sister in the face.

The sister told police they all had been arguing because they were drunk. The sister said Pressley had supplied her with alcohol.

Pressley was arrested on charges of battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on her own recognizance.