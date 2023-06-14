93.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
The mess that Trump is in is of his own making

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As this country faces a crisis due to Trump’s indictment, our right wing media, political leaders and fellow citizens are busy defending him by engaging in “whataboutisms” to excuse Trump’s behavior.
Let’s just look at a few.
Hillary Clinton, the favorite punching bag of the right, was accused of deleting 33,000 emails and keeping a private server in her basement. For four years, the TRUMP DOJ could have pursued an investigation and prosecuted her if she was found to have acted criminally. They did nothing.WHY?
Remember Trey Gowdy’s Benghazi multi-million dollar investigation? Again, nothing.
President Biden and Vice President Pence both acknowledged that they, inadvertently, had documents in their homes. The classified documents were quickly surrendered to the National Archives.
Trump did not surrender the documents when asked to do so. Over a number of months, he lied, denied and covered up the fact he still retained boxes of classified documents. He shared documents, showing off to his friends who were not qualified to see them.
The mess that Trump is in is of his own making.

Donna Lane
Village of Virginia Trace

 

