Trashy homes generating plenty of frustration in Sumter County

Sumter County’s backlog of building code enforcement cases reached a flash point Tuesday night as two residents complained to commissioners about severe cases near their homes.

After listening to the resident complaints, County Chairman Craig Estep said he was “frustrated” and determined to find ways to make the system more efficient.

The oldest case dates back to 2014, although County Attorney Jennifer Rey said the county has made progress in clearing some of the case backlog.

Brad Thornton of Lake Panasoffkee said several homes near him on County Road 418 have serious, long-standing code violations.

“This is not efficient code enforcement and is slow-walking code cases,” he said.

Caroline Campbell said squatters occupy a home near her, the owner is deceased and the case has languished since 2017. She said trash litters the yard and the home is a haven for drug use.

Rey said the county is restricted by state law in pursuing liens and foreclosures for chronic code violations.

In cases where the owner is deceased, if an heir emerges who wants to correct violations and pay liens and taxes, Rey said the foreclosure process stops.

Anonymous complaints no longer are permitted and foreclosures cannot be sought against homestead property.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said the law is structured to protect property rights and to make it difficult for the government to seize an owner’s property.

Estep said he will meet with Rey and Arnold and possibly convene a workshop meeting to explore ways to “find efficiencies.”