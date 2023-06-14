93.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Villager locks door on deputies who showed up to arrest him

By Staff Report
John Mark DiStefano
John Mark DiStefano

A Villager locked the door when deputies showed up to arrest him.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, armed with an arrest warrant, arrived at 1:22 p.m. Tuesday at the home of 73-year-old John Mark DiStefano in the Village of Alhambra. A judge had ordered that his bond be revoked in connection with an arrest earlier this year on a charge of driving under the influence.

When deputies knocked on the door, they verified it was DiStefano and asked him to step onto the patio area of the home. He told them, “No.” He proceeded to lock the door.

After about 5 minutes, DeStefano re-emerged and deputies ordered him to the ground. The New Jersey native had to be ordered multiple times to put his hands behind his back.

Deputies soon discovered there was a woman in the home. She was the same woman whom DiStefano allegedly threatened with a gun in May. A no contact order had been issued as part of a his release on bond in that case. He is now charged with violating the no contact order.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

