Villagers behaving like animals loose from the zoo

To the Editor:

A Letter to the Editor was submitted and I would like to add to the disappointing behavior of The Villages community.

Rude, disrespectful, unfriendly, feeling they are privileged and down right full of themselves.

We could have lived there, my husband being a former CEO, but chose a better way to retire, with a more dignified, peaceful, and a friendlier area.

Once you hit The Villages, they are very loud, obnoxious and rude. Drunk behavior like teenagers, sexual harassment from men, married or not. Women throwing themselves at men.

One night around 6 p.m., while shopping in Publix, a woman came in looking for wine, no shoes and smelling like a pot farm and brewery. Once they hear you are not a Villager, they turn and walk away. Friendly? No not at all. Since 90 percent of them come from other states, they have taken the phrase “southern hospitality” right out the window. They throw their money around as if they own the area. If we tell people where we live, we have to specify Lady Lake, or we get, “Oh your one of those people.” They look at us like we are trash, we look at them as being animals loose from a zoo.

Sue Black

Lady Lake