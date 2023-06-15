93.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Armed robbery suspect points gun at clerk and tells her not to be ‘stupid’

By Staff Report
Jamari Trevon Quary
An armed robbery suspect pointed a gun at a Family Dollar clerk and ordered her to hand over money from the cash register and not to be “stupid.”

Jamari Trevon Quary, 26, of Ocala, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday entered the Family Dollar store at 400 Main St. and asked to use the restroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The clerk directed him to the restroom, but told him he could not take his backpack into the restroom, per store policy. He soon returned, retrieved the backpack and told the clerk he wished to purchase a cigar. While the clerk was retrieving the cigar, Quary placed a mask over his face. He handed the clerk a note which said, “This is a robbery, give me the money.” He brandished a gun.

“Don’t be stupid, give me the money,” he said. “I only want the bills, not the coins.”

He also asked for a pack of Newport 100 cigarettes and fled the store with about $200 in cash from the register. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

At about 2 p.m., Quary returned to the store, wearing a different set of clothes. He had a 9mm Glock 17 in his backpack, along with the cash and the Newport 100 cigarettes. He was quickly taken into custody.

The Kansas City native was arrested on charges of robbery and carrying a concealed weapon. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $105,000 bond.

