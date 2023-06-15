77 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 15, 2023
type here...

CDD 10 to seek 15% maintenance assessment hike amid concern over rising PWAC costs

By Meta Minton

Bumping up against a statutory deadline, Community Development District 10 supervisors agreed Thursday to move ahead with a 15 percent maintenance assessment increase for its residents.

The board has tentatively approved a $4.3 million operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Final approval will come in a hearing set for 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The largest share of the budget is devoted to the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

PWAC members, which include Community Development District 5 through 13, are seeing a 12 percent increase across the board. Many CDDs, which are funded through annual maintenance assessments paid by residents, are devoting roughly 50 percent of their overall budgets to PWAC.

Supervisor Steve Bova represents CDD 10 on PWAC and expressed concern about the burgeoning PWAC budget.

“I don’t know how much longer we can sustain these times of increases,” Bova said. “It’s going to get out of hand.”

His comments echoed similar observations last week from a supervisor in CDD 13.

Bova was among those earlier this week questioning a requested $247,783 increase for a contractor responsible for pond maintenance. Bova said the ponds, particularly south of State Road 44, are “a mess.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to ‘Outsider’s view of The Villages’

A Village of DeLuna resident responds to the Letter to the Editor, “Outsider’s view of The Villages.”

Villagers are not all drunks

A Village of Monarch Grove resident answers a previous letter writer and contends not all Villagers are drunks.

Let’s remember the origin of the little white cross movement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident offers a refresher on the origin of the little white cross movement.

The mess that Trump is in is of his own making

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident contends that Donald Trump’s problems are of his own making.

Villagers behaving like animals loose from the zoo

A Lady Lake resident has about had it with the attitude of Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos