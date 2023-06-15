CDD 10 to seek 15% maintenance assessment hike amid concern over rising PWAC costs

Bumping up against a statutory deadline, Community Development District 10 supervisors agreed Thursday to move ahead with a 15 percent maintenance assessment increase for its residents.

The board has tentatively approved a $4.3 million operating budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Final approval will come in a hearing set for 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The largest share of the budget is devoted to the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

PWAC members, which include Community Development District 5 through 13, are seeing a 12 percent increase across the board. Many CDDs, which are funded through annual maintenance assessments paid by residents, are devoting roughly 50 percent of their overall budgets to PWAC.

Supervisor Steve Bova represents CDD 10 on PWAC and expressed concern about the burgeoning PWAC budget.

“I don’t know how much longer we can sustain these times of increases,” Bova said. “It’s going to get out of hand.”

His comments echoed similar observations last week from a supervisor in CDD 13.

Bova was among those earlier this week questioning a requested $247,783 increase for a contractor responsible for pond maintenance. Bova said the ponds, particularly south of State Road 44, are “a mess.”