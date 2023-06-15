CDD 9 supervisors ready to reconsider future of anonymous complaints

Community Development District 9 supervisors are ready to reconsider the future of anonymous complaints.

Supervisor Steve Brown at Thursday’s CDD 9 meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center suggested the board might want to discuss the anonymous complaint system, which has been a hot-button topic in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“I think you’re right. I think we should address it,” said CDD 9 Board Chairman Jack Reimer.

He said CDD 9 has faced some of the challenges that other areas of The Villages have faced, including complaints being phoned in by residents who live elsewhere. Some of them turn out to be frivolous, wasting the time of paid staff who must investigate every complaint that is received.

“Many of the complaints are just silly,” Reimer added.

The supervisors agreed to discuss anonymous complaints at the July board meeting.

CDD 9 includes the villages of Charlotte, Fernandina, Gilchrist, Haciendas of Mission Hills, Pinellas, and Sanibel.

CDD 9 took over the responsibility from the Developer in 2015.

Community Development District 6 supervisors also agreed to discuss the future of anonymous complaints in July. Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter residents packed the CDD 6 meeting earlier this week, demanding an end to the anonymous complaint system.

Community Development District 5 supervisors were the first to end the acceptance of anonymous complaints. They have been pleased with the results. Community Development District 2 recently opted to stop accepting anonymous complaints.

The theory behind anonymous complaints was that the system would protect harmony in the neighborhood, as the complainant’s identity would not be revealed. However, residents say the opposite has happened, leaving residents looking over their shoulders and suspicious of their neighbors.