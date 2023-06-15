Let’s remember the origin of the little white cross movement

To the Editor:

People are forgetting or are ill informed how this whole thing started.

Villager Pam Dahl stated quite clearly:

“The majority of Americans are Christians. Currently they are trying to remove from our history and current lives any reference to GOD, prayer.”

These crosses represent a radical minority view that our country is a Christian country, that should be ruled and controlled by White Christians under the ideals of Christian law.

I don’t know where these folks received their education. However, the framers of the Constitution went out of their way to forcefully say that this country has NO prescribed religious beliefs nor will be ruled by ANY religious laws or such beliefs. Which is why, no subscribed religious dogma is coming to a neighborhood near you …..ever. So long as we subscribe to the Constitution.

I am sure, many who have the crosses in front of their homes do not know nor subscribe to its origins or meaning. That said, the white crosses are offensive and should be removed or move to the back of your home.

If every representative of an other religion, or non-religious ideology (supporting social issues) placed their symbols in front of their home, would you support them? Inquiring mind wish to know.

Debra Forman

Village of Hillsborough