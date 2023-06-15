82 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Maria Ann Peckham

By Staff Report

Maria Ann Grubba Peckham, 81, of The Villages, Florida, died surrounded by loved ones on May 7 following a brief illness. She was survived by her husband, Ralph Peckham; children Paula Angelo, the late Stephen Grubba and Laura (Al) Dolan; and granddaughter Nina Angelo, along with a host of friends who adored her. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Grubba of The Villages.

Born in Detroit to the late Gertrude and Harold Schutza, Maria attended Dominican High School and the University of Detroit. Until her retirement in 1993, she enjoyed a wonderful career as a dental hygienist, working both in private practice and as the in-school “fluoride lady” for the Macomb County, Michigan, Department of Public Health. A resident of The Villages for more than two decades, she was active over the years as a cheerleader, ballroom dancer, golfer and bridge player, as well as a dedicated member of her church.

A memorial service will take place 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, Florida.

