Response to ‘Outsider’s view of The Villages’

To the Editor:

Here’s a response to the letter, “Outsider’s view of The Villages.”

I have only lived in The Villages since late October but I have pretty much have only had a positive experience. I have experienced neighbors willing to help neighbors. I ride my bike almost every day through different neighborhoods and stop to talk with many people. I have not experienced one time when people (complete strangers) were not friendly and willing to talk sometimes its even hard to get away LOL. I recently had a medical issue while riding my bike which caused major injuries. A beautiful woman and her husband stopped, called for a ambulance, and I was taken to the hospital. She stayed with me and her and her husband followed the ambulance to the hospital. Then at the hospital they got my daughter’s number, called her and informed her what had happen. They also went to my home and got my ID and medical cards for the hospital. See, I have no children living in Florida and I am single. If it wasn’t for the kind of people that live in The Villages, it may of been another day or so before my family could of known to come to my help. So all I can say to the “Outsider” is every community has an exception to the rule but from my experience you would be ill-advised to rule out The Villages.

Paul Morin

Village of DeLuna