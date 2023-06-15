93.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 15, 2023
By Staff Report
Robert J. Schlenk Sr., 94, of Freedom Point in The Villages, passed away peacefully on June 1st at the Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages.

Bob was born September 1, 1928 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Sebastian and Elsie Schlenk. He married Janice Mary Brady, also of Bridgeport, on June 4, 1949. Janice met Bob, the love of her life, at the ice cream parlor he was working at in 1945. He graduated Central High School in Bridgeport in 1946 and went to work at The Bridgeport Post newspaper as an apprentice in the composing room. He was Systems Manager when he retired from there in 1997.

Bob & Janice lived in several Connecticut towns, Bridgeport, Stratford, Trumbull and Shelton before moving to The Villages in 2004.

Bob faithfully attended mass every Sunday with his family. He was a member of the Holy Name Society and taught religious studies at Our Lady of Grace Church in Stratford for several years.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bill and his son Richard. He is survived by his wife and three sons, Bob Jr. (Anne) of The Villages, Gregg (Andrea), Durango, Colorado and Mark (Cathy), The Villages. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Bryan (Katie), Cincinnati, Ohio, Brendan, Inverness, Brittany (Brian) Charlotte, North Carolina and Austin (Alicia), Newtown, Connecticut.

Bob had a witty sense of humor and was very proud of his Streetrod golf car. He always issued a “GOD bless” when saying goodbye to someone. He was a wonderful, hardworking husband and father.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Timothy’s in The Villages on June 20th at 8:30. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park in Ocala.

