On June 3rd, at high-noon, Salvatore John Rosato, Sr. passed from this life at the age of 85. Preceding him in death were his mother, Grace; father Gaspar; and eldest son, Christopher. Salvatore leaves behind his beloved wife of sixty-three years, Carol, his sons, Michael and Salvatore, Jr., their wives Mary and Julia and his deceased son’s wife, Andrea. His loving grandchildren Paul, Nicole, Christopher Jr., Ashley, Salvatore, and Rocky survive him; as well as his great-grandchild, Gabriella.

A successful professional life began void of English. “Mi chiamo, Salvatore, he uttered to his kindergarten class in the Bronx, New York. He continued his education, attaining a Bachelor of Science degree from the esteemed Fordham University. A pharmacist by profession, Salvatore excelled, advancing to a supervisory position. He used his skills in the teaching profession in the local school system and was a published author of a non-fiction book.

With many family ties and even more friends, Salvatore was raised as an only child. He had life-long friends whom his children have known and loved, referring to them as “Uncle” and “Aunt” over the years. Twenty plus years in the Villages has provided him with more strong friendships. They are family! There are too many to name individually, and none should be omitted. So dear and close to his heart, how does one possess so many loved ones? His heart was that big!

In his daily life, Salvatore’s altruistic nature and leadership qualities allowed him to rise to the ranks of Cub master of a Westchester chapter of the Boy Scouts, presiding over many troops of which his children were a part. He coached many different athletic teams and mentored many fellow pharmacists in his professional life. He was a gracious and humble Knight of Columbus in the Catholic Church.

Most notably, Salvatore’s character was indelibly marked by a generosity of spirit that transcended this place. Proud Sicilian by heritage; American patriot by virtue and honor, you will be missed beyond comprehension. Salvatore John Rosato Sr. you will be loved, remembered, and honored now and forever. Godspeed.