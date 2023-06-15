Unlicensed speeding driver from Guatemala arrested in Fruitland Park

An unlicensed speeding driver from Guatemala was arrested in Fruitland Park.

Hector Hernandez Reyes, 34, of Leesburg, was driving a dark-colored sedan at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 40 miles per hour in a 25-mile per hour zone in the area of Pine Ridge Dairy Road and Pagoda Road, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the native of Guatemala admitted he does not have a driver’s license and handed the officer his passport. He also revealed that he had been involved a month ago in an accident in Leesburg and had been cited for driving without a valid license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.