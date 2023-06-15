93.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Unlicensed speeding driver from Guatemala arrested in Fruitland Park

By Staff Report
Hector Hernandez Reyes

An unlicensed speeding driver from Guatemala was arrested in Fruitland Park.

Hector Hernandez Reyes, 34, of Leesburg, was driving a dark-colored sedan at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 40 miles per hour in a 25-mile per hour zone in the area of Pine Ridge Dairy Road and Pagoda Road, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the native of Guatemala admitted he does not have a driver’s license and handed the officer his passport. He also revealed that he had been involved a month ago in an accident in Leesburg and had been cited for driving without a valid license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.

