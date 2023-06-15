Villagers are not all drunks

To the Editor:

Where do I begin? Wow! Talk about absent minded small town thinking people! Did that lady who came in looking for wine live in The Villages? Like you “outsiders” keep telling us not to judge you, once again, don’t judge all who live in The Villages. We are all not drunk people and a lot of these drunk people that come to the square are outsiders. Because small town Wildwood doesn’t have nice bars or restaurants to go to. My street has retired police officers, firemen, respected men and women. And many many Villagers don’t go to the square! We are all not privileged and rich and throw our money around. And your small town friends sold their property for big big money. So blame them, not us. If they want to sell and make millions it’s their fault. And like you keep telling us, if you don’t like it here, move!

Quit knocking down all of us when you don’t know all of us just like I wouldn’t knock you down personally because I don’t know you. You don’t know who lives in The Villages and who doesn’t at the square. You just make it worse writing these letters. Quit trying to cause problems. You act like the people you are complaining about. Like my parents used to say, If you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say anything.

Diana Gizzi

Village of Monarch Grove