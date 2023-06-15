Villagers’ rental villa could be source of fines due to weeds and bare lawn

A rental villa owned by a couple in The Villages could be the source of fines due to weeds, dead plants and a bare lawn.

The villa at 597 Lacy Place in the Audrey Villas was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The villa is owned by Arthur and Lynn Sindoris, whose primary residence is in the Village of Sunset Pointe. They purchased the villa in 2014 for $200,000.

A complaint was received March 30 by Community Standards about the condition of the lawn. Sindoris told Community Standards that an application for updating the landscaping was going to be submitted to the Architectural Review Committee. The application was submitted on May 10. Community Standards conducted a followup with Sindoris on May 31. He said a landscaper was lined up to do the work in June. An inspection earlier this week showed the work has not been done.

The CDD 6 board agreed to give Sindoris 30 days to get the work finished. If it is not completed, a series of fines will be imposed until the work is done.