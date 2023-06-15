77 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 15, 2023
type here...

Villagers’ rental villa could be source of fines due to weeds and bare lawn

By Meta Minton

A rental villa owned by a couple in The Villages could be the source of fines due to weeds, dead plants and a bare lawn.

The villa at 597 Lacy Place in the Audrey Villas was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The villa is owned by Arthur and Lynn Sindoris, whose primary residence is in the Village of Sunset Pointe. They purchased the villa in 2014 for $200,000.

The lawn is in poor condition at 597 Lacy Place in the Audrey Villas
The lawn is in poor condition at 597 Lacy Place in the Audrey Villas.

A complaint was received March 30 by Community Standards about the condition of the lawn. Sindoris told Community Standards that an application for updating the landscaping was going to be submitted to the Architectural Review Committee. The application was submitted on May 10. Community Standards conducted a followup with Sindoris on May 31. He said a landscaper was lined up to do the work in June. An inspection earlier this week showed the work has not been done.

The CDD 6 board agreed to give Sindoris 30 days to get the work finished. If it is not completed, a series of fines will be imposed until the work is done.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to ‘Outsider’s view of The Villages’

A Village of DeLuna resident responds to the Letter to the Editor, “Outsider’s view of The Villages.”

Villagers are not all drunks

A Village of Monarch Grove resident answers a previous letter writer and contends not all Villagers are drunks.

Let’s remember the origin of the little white cross movement

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident offers a refresher on the origin of the little white cross movement.

The mess that Trump is in is of his own making

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident contends that Donald Trump’s problems are of his own making.

Villagers behaving like animals loose from the zoo

A Lady Lake resident has about had it with the attitude of Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos