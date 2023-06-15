Wildwood suspect apprehended after shots fired at local gas station

A Wildwood suspect was apprehended after shots were fired at a local gas station.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday to the Texaco (Spirit Travel Center) at Lake Panasoffkee. A white sedan and a silver sedan were at the pumps when shots were fired.

DeQuan JaQuade Scott, 28, was driving the white sedan when he attempted to flee but a deputy shot out one of his tires. Deputies surrounded the car, ordered him to the ground and took him into custody. Scott had been wounded in the arm during the exchange and was transported to a local hospital before he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a long list of charges.

Scott, who was arrested last year with a gun in a stolen truck, is a suspect in connection with a “running gunfight” near the Wildwood Community Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

The silver sedan from the Texaco shooting incident is still being sought by deputies. Anyone with information about this case or the identity of the driver of the silver sedan is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352‐793‐2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline 1‐800‐423‐TIPS(8477).