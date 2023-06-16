Anne Sousa Bartling, 84, of The Villages, passed away on June 13, 2023 in The Villages.

Anne was born in Peabody, MA to Joseph and Kathryn Sousa on August 2, 1938. After her father’s passing, Anne’s mother moved the family to Gainesville, FL, where Anne graduated from Gainesville High School in 1955. She met her husband to be, Phillip, on the University of Florida campus in September 1955, and they were married in Gainesville at St. Patrick’s Church on June 9, 1956. Phil’s graduation from UF sent them immediately to Baltimore, where she attended Towson State Teachers College. They relocated to Orlando, FL in 1958. While raising three young children, Anne attended night school and completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Rollins College in 1967. She obtained a Master’s Degree in Guidance and Counseling from Rollins in 1974. While working for Orange County Schools, she obtained Certification in Special Learning Disabilities & Emotional Disturbance at Rollins and subsequently a Certificate in Administration and Supervision from University of Central Florida.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Mary, and her brother, William. Anne is survived by her husband, Phillip, and her three children: Joseph (Karen), Oakton, VA; William, Ocala, FL; Teresa Bartling Zais (Stuart), Lakewood Ranch, FL, three grandchildren, six adopted grandchildren, and one great grandson. She is survived by one sister, Ellen Sousa Oberer, of Charlotte, NC.

Anne was an accomplished church organist, taught organ lessons, and participated in scouting with the children. She worked for Orange County Schools for 23 years, first as a 2nd grade teacher, then as Special Ed teacher, guidance counselor, and staffing specialist.

Anne loved to travel. Camping vacations while the children were young culminated in a cross country trip in a motorhome for the bicentennial in 1976. She and Phil took 27 cruises and traveled through the Caribbean, Alaska, Canada, Hawaii, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand. They visited the mountains of North Carolina in the summer yearly and made their obligate donation to the Cherokee Casino.

After retiring to Daytona Beach Shores and,soon thereafter, tiring of the hurricane evacuations, Phil and Anne moved to The Villages in 2002. She was an avid Mah-Johng player and golfer. She and Phil taught Country Partner Dancing and were regulars at the Wednesday Dance at Katie Belle’s. Anne was also a member of the Florida Gator Club.

Memorials may be given to Vitas Hospice.

Public Visitation

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation – Life Event Center

3975 Wedgewood Lane

The Villages, Florida

Funeral Mass

8:30 am

Thursday, June 22, 2023

St Timothy Catholic Community

1351 Paige Pl

Lady Lake, Florida