Apparent lightning strike destroys home in The Villages

An apparent lightning strike has destroyed a home in The Villages.

The nerve-wracking lightning storm broke out Thursday night and a bolt apparently ignited a blaze at a home at 5775 Henry Loop in Linden Isle, south of State Road 44.

The homeowners, Fred and Bonnie Drechsel, were reportedly in Massachusetts when the fire broke out and are said to be on their way back to The Villages to survey damage at the home they purchased in 2019.

A car was parked in the garage of their home when the fire erupted.

A neighbor told Villages-News.com the flames coming from the roof were 30 feet high.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene.