Friday, June 16, 2023
Apparent lightning strike destroys home in The Villages

By Staff Report

An apparent lightning strike has destroyed a home in The Villages.

The nerve-wracking lightning storm broke out Thursday night and a bolt apparently ignited a blaze at a home at 5775 Henry Loop in Linden Isle, south of State Road 44.

DCIM101MEDIADJI 0495.JPG
A fire Thursday night destroyed a home in Linden Isle in The Villages.

The homeowners, Fred and Bonnie Drechsel, were reportedly in Massachusetts when the fire broke out and are said to be on their way back to The Villages to survey damage at the home they purchased in 2019.

DCIM101MEDIADJI 0503.JPG
A car was parked in the garage when the fire broke out Thursday night at the home in The Villages.

A car was parked in the garage of their home when the fire erupted.

A neighbor told Villages-News.com the flames coming from the roof were 30 feet high.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene.

