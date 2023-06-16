Congressman Webster joins in legislative effort to protect parents’ rights

Congressman Daniel Webster, R-Clermont, joined Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) and several colleagues this week to introduce H.Res. 518, a resolution that defends parents and parental rights.

“Moms and Dads should not be intimidated from having a voice and choice in their child’s education,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “This resolution makes it clear the U.S. House of Representatives supports parents’ right to have a say in their children’s education and pushes back against the attempts to label parental rights groups as ‘anti-government extremists.’ From passing Florida’s first school choice bill and giving parents a strong voice in their child’s education, I will always stand with students and parents.”

Additional co-sponsors include Representatives Brian Babin (R-TX), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Mary Miller (R-IL), and Keith Self (R-TX).